Legendary game designer Hideo Kojima gives peek at extravagant new Tokyo studio

Veteran game designer Hideo Kojima gave a rare glimpse at his new Kojima Productions office in Tokyo this week, revealing that the studio features a massive motion-capture setup in addition to several large open workspaces for his employees.

Kojima and crew will use the space to develop Death Stranding for the PlayStation 4, along with future projects that require in-depth motion-capture technology.

Kojima was previously employed at Japanese game publisher Konami, where he directed and produced multiple entries in the Metal Gear series. As production ramped up on Metal Gear Solid 5, Kojima’s team released PT, a playable demo version of a planned sequel in Konami’s Silent Hill franchise.

Kojima’s relationship with Konami soured as Metal Gear Solid 5‘s production costs ballooned, however, leading to PT‘s cancellation. Kojima left the company soon after, ending a 29-year tenure.

After his split with Konami, Kojima began assembling staff and office space for his independent studio. While little is known about Kojima’s current project, Death Stranding, the game will feature the physical likenesses of actors Norman Reedus and Mads Mikkelsen, which were captured using technology similar to the motion-capture setup at Kojima Productions’ Tokyo headquarters.

A series of photos released this week reveal that the Kojima Productions studio features an elaborate kitchen and large meeting rooms to accommodate extended game design discussion. Hallways feature framed posters and promotional material from Kojima’s current and past projects.

The photos also reveal a strange white-walled theater featuring a single ceiling-mounted projector, likely for showcase events. The room is starkly lit, and glass cases along its walls contain sculptures and awards from throughout Kojima’s career.

The office’s mo-cap studio has drawn a significant amount of attention since it was first unveiled, leaving gamers worldwide curious as to the creative possibilities it affords. Kojima and his team will demonstrate its capabilities when Death Stranding launches for the PlayStation 4, though a release date is not yet known.