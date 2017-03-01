8 Tips to keep crafting as painless as possible in ‘Horizon: Zero Dawn’

Crafting in Horizon: Zero Dawn is an ever-present element, but constantly keeping yourself in ammo and upgrades really isn’t as difficult as it might seem.

The game is littered with crafting materials — so much so, in fact, that the real challenge becomes about prioritizing the right stuff to gather, and when. Within a few hours, players will often find their pockets overflowing with stuff they don’t actually need. The trick is selling often, hunting regularly, and making upgrades as soon as they become available.

Here’s our complete guide to getting Aloy set with the best possible stuff as quickly as possible.

Step 1: Hunt machines

You spend a lot of time sneaking up on and killing machine enemies in Horizon, which is essential to keeping your stock of weapons and materials full. Every machine you loot will give you metal shards, which are like bullets in post-apocalyptic games such as Metro. Shards are both currency and ammo; you use them to make arrows, but you’ll also spend them like money when you interact with merchants.

Machines give you basically everything you need for your weapons, including Blaze to create fire weapons, Chillwater to create freezing weapons, and Sparkers to create shock weapons. Different machines will also drop items that you can sell or trade. Bits like Lenses and Hearts, which are specific to each type of machine, will be useful later on.

It’s worth it to always harvest machines. Common resources, such as shards and wire, are something you’ll always need. Other things, like Blaze, will start to pile up and you can sell the excess.