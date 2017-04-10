Guerrilla Games is already thinking about ‘Horizon: Zero Dawn’ sequel

Why it matters to you Horizon: Zero Dawn was a massive success on PS4, and fans will be happy to learn that the developers are open to the idea of a sequel.

Horizon: Zero Dawn studio Guerrilla Games has not made any announcements regarding a sequel to the acclaimed game but some of its developers revealed their hopes for a hypothetical Horizon 2 in interviews printed in the May issue of Game Informer, Wccftech reports.

Here is Narrative Director John Gonzalez on the Horizon sequel’s story:

“We’ve been absolutely humbled by the players’ response to the story and their emotional connection to Aloy. Should a sequel happen, our number one goal would be to respect that connection by doing our utmost to create a story that resonates just as deeply. We feel duty-bound to honor the time that players have invested into Horizon: Zero Dawn. The last thing we want to do is disappoint the folks who have given the game such a passionate support.”

And Art Director Jan-Bart van Beek:

“More machines. They are a lot of fun to design, build, animate, and play with. I wish we could have done a hundred. But reality is a harsh mistress; it doesn’t allow you to make hundreds of machines.”

Finally, Game Director Mathijs de Jonge said he hopes future content would address players’ critiques of Horizon: Zero Dawn:

“That some parts [of the game] don’t shine quite as brightly as others is something that was kind of inevitable due to the scope. We are looking closely at any critiques as part of plotting out our plans for the future of Horizon.”

That future will not immediately involve a sequel, as the game’s managing director, Hermen Hulst, said in an earlier statement that Guerrilla is working on story-based downloadable content to expand on the first game.

The PlayStation 4-exclusive Horizon: Zero Dawn sold 2.6 million copies in its first two weeks, becoming Sony’s best-selling new property on the console. That it will receive a sequel someday feels inevitable; these little details are far from concrete, but it is nice to see the developers are already thinking about how they might make it even better than the first.