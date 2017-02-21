How to guarantee you get the Nintendo Switch username you want

The Nintendo Switch isn’t out until March 3, but Nintendo has already allowed eager fans to choose the username they want, even if they haven’t ordered the console. Fortunately, the process to pick out your ideal Switch username is remarkably simple, and you don’t even need to be in front of a Nintendo console to get the ball rolling. Here’s how.

Step 1: Sign in or make a Nintendo Account

Before you’re able to pick your Nintendo Switch username, you’ll have to sign into your Nintendo Account. This can be done a few different ways, depending on how you’ve used Nintendo services in the past. If you used the previous “Nintendo Network ID” system to play Wii U and 3DS games online, just enter that ID as well as your password. You can also use Facebook, Google, or Twitter to log in if you’ve done so in the past.

Conversely, you can also sign in using a Nintendo Account email address. If you haven’t yet signed up for a Nintendo Account, just hit the “Create a Nintendo Account” button at the bottom of the page to get started. The next page will ask for your birthday, email address, and timezone.

Step 2: Pick your User ID

Once you’ve logged into your Nintendo Account, you’re only a few minutes away from choosing your Nintendo Switch username. Just click on the “User info” tab underneath your profile picture and you’ll see an empty field labeled “User ID.” On mobile, you’ll need to click on the “User ID” tab at this point.

You’ll now be prompted to enter a new password that will be tied to your Nintendo Account instead of the Nintendo Network ID or other social media service you used. Check the email associated with your account, accept the change, and choose a new password.

Once your password is changed, you’re ready to pick your User ID. It must be more than six characters, so have an alternate name picked in case your Xbox Gamertag or PSN name is too short. You’re now ready to sign into the Nintendo Switch with your new name as soon as you get the console, and you’ll be able to take any eShop purchases with your account in case you have to buy a replacement system!