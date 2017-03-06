How to connect with friends on Nintendo Switch

At the moment, early Nintendo Switch adopters are more than likely engrossed in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild — already one of the most critically acclaimed single-player adventures of all time — but sooner or later you’ll want to see what your friends are up to (probably playing Zelda). As of now, there are a few ways to connect with friends on Switch, and more methods on the horizon.

Keep in mind that the Switch caps your friend list at 300 people.

Friend Codes

Although Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime promised that they wouldn’t be part of the Switch’s online infrastructure, alas, the Switch’s launch update implemented a modified version of the “Friend Code” system for connecting account. Used on the Wii and, most recently, the 3DS family of systems, a friend code is a twelve digit password you can send to friends outside of the console, which they can then punch in to send you a friend request. Unfortunately, as of now, you’ll need to exchange friend codes via text, social media, or in person to connect with friends with this method.

Find your code

On the home page, click on your account icon in the upper left hand corner, represented in the image below as “Steve’s Page.”

Your friend code is available in two places: on the landing menu (Profile), and under the Add Friend menu. This is the code you should send your friends so that they can find you.

Adding a friend

On the user page, click Search with Friend Code and type a user’s 12-digit code to send a Switch friend request.

If entered properly, your friend’s nickname and user icon will pop up, and you can confirm that you want to send the request.

Back at the Add Friend menu, you can check on your pending requests under Sent Friend Requests.

Unlike previous friend code systems, the user on the receiving end of the request does not need to know the sender’s friend code to become friends. Once accepted, the user will show up in your Friend List on the user page.

Accepting a friend request

When someone sends you a friend request, a notification dot will show up next to the Add Friend section of the user page. The Friend Requests inbox at the top of the menu lets you know that someone has added you.

Click Friend Requests to see the requesting user’s icon and nickname. From here, you can either accept, reject, or block the user.