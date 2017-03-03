How to take a screenshot on your Xbox One

The Xbox One is capable of producing some truly jaw-dropping experiences, and sometimes, you can’t help but stop and marvel at your television display. Whether you’re feasting your eyes on a beautiful in-game vista or celebrating a particularly lopsided victory in online multiplayer, you might want to share the moment with anyone and everyone. Thankfully, the process for capturing screenshots on your Xbox One is extremely simple.

Capturing a screenshot using an Xbox One controller

First, double-tap the Xbox button in the center of your controller — aka the big, circular button that lights up. Doing so will automatically capture a screenshot. A menu should then pop up on your display, prompting you to either “save screenshot” or “record that.” In order to save a screenshot, simply hit the “Y” button in the upper-right corner of your controller. That’s it!