Here’s what we expect to see at the Nintendo Switch Unveiling Event

Nearly three months after the Nintendo Switch was shown for the first time, pertinent launch details on Nintendo’s dual console-handheld are almost here. Nintendo will address the world from Tokyo on Thursday at 11 p.m. ET. The following day, Nintendo will introduce the Switch to the press at an event in New York City. Given the gap between the initial reveal and now — not to mention the console’s forthcoming launch in March — speculation on machine has intensified in recent weeks.

More: Nintendo is back on its game, and the Switch proves it

Based on releases from Nintendo, conventional wisdom, and rumors, the event will focus on the need-to-know aspects of the Switch launch window: system specifications, price, games, and the console’s official release date. The show will be streamed on the Nintendo’s official site, Twitch, and YouTube. If you’re unable to stream the show, however, rest assured that updates will also be posted to Twitter throughout the show. An in-depth look at the games shown during the press conference is also scheduled for Friday at 9:30 a.m. ET, as part of a Nintendo Treehouse event. Nintendo will stream the event in real time on both Twitch and YouTube.

Everything we have heard about the Switch up to this point can be found here, but this is what we know, think, and hope to hear during this week’s Switch press bonanza.