‘Injustice 2’ story trailer shows a confident Cyborg facing off against Batman

'Injustice 2' may answer the question: Who would come out on top, Cyborg or Blue Beetle?

The cast of Injustice 2 just got one cybernetic genius larger. In a new story trailer dubbed “Shattered Alliances,” Cyborg stands toe-to-toe with Batman. “I won’t hurt you unless I have to,” he says. We don’t see the two face off, but in the next frame, Blue Beetle glides in for a fight. Cyborg vs. Blue Beetle has been a point of contention with DC fans for a number of years, as it pits characters with similar skill sets and attributes against one another.

The Cyborg reveal adds to the already long list of new characters appearing in NeatherRealm’s sequel to Injustice: Gods Among Us. In addition to Blue Beetle, Cyborg joins: Black Canary, Robin (Damian Wayne), Brainiac, Poison Ivy, Deadshot, Gorilla Grodd, Atrocitus, Cheetah, Swamp Thing, and Darkseid — who is a pre-order bonus.

The new story trailer also helped piece together what to expect when Injustice 2 launches this spring. Those who played Injustice: Gods Among Us know that the Batman-led insurgency took down Superman, the self-proclaimed High Councillor, and his totalitarian regime. In January, the first Injustice 2 story trailer showed a still-chained Superman, but it certainly didn’t seem like that situation would last.

“In my years fighting crime, I’ve learned one truth: that every villain is the hero of his own story,” Batman says, on his way to the Lex Luthor Prison for Meta-humans. Inside the compound, we see a silhouette of Superman.

It’s unclear how Superman escapes, but we soon see him out of his cell, across from Batman. “You’re better than this, Clark,” Batman says.

“That’s the problem with fighting for truth and justice, the battle never ends,” Superman reasons.

“When does it end?” Batman asks, stepping towards Superman.

“When there’s no more crime,” Superman replies.

It’s clear from the message halfway through the trailer — “The regime will rise” — that Injustice 2 will tread somewhat familiar ground for fans of the first game. This time around, though, Batman will attempt to keep a dictator from taking power, rather than taking one down.

Injustice 2 arrives on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One May 16.