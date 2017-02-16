‘Injustice 2’ is coming to mobile, and it’s bringing a new combat system with it

Why it matters to you If you don't have an Xbox One or PS4, you'll still be able to punch superheroes in the face when Injustice 2 launches in May.

Superhero brawling is making its way back to mobile with Injustice 2, the sequel to the hit beat ’em up, Injustice: Gods Among Us. Alongside the main game’s release on the PS4 and Xbox One, the mobile release is bringing with it a full roster of characters, new features and game modes, and — most importantly — a fully revamped combat system.

Announced by Mortal Kombat co-creator and NetherRealm creative director Ed Boon, it looks like much of what will appear on the PS4 and Xbox One when Injustice debuts in May will also show up on the mobile version.

Yes #Injustice2 is coming to mobile! Brand new app with tons of new features, modes & all new combat system! More info soon! pic.twitter.com/C1GLWXhOgK — Ed Boon (@noobde) February 15, 2017

Unfortunately, official details about how the game may differ from the console version and the original Injustice on mobile remain nearly nonexistent.

Character-wise however, we can make some claims about inclusions. In the screengrabs Boon showed in the Tweet, we see a number of characters, including multiple versions of Superman and Batman, Green Lantern, Catwoman and Deadshot, as well as roster listings for Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, Gorilla Grodd, and a character portrait of The Flash.

We’re told that the main game will have the biggest roster of characters of any DC beat ’em up ever, so it seems likely that the mobile version will also have more characters than before.

Other details we can infer from the screengrabs include energy and currency mechanics that are similar to the original game, and battle sequences that have the ability to pause or fast forward.

Boon has promised more details soon, and with the main Injustice 2 game coming as soon as May 16, we won’t have long to wait until both iterations are available to play.