'Injustice 2' brings Swamp Thing, Cheetah, and Catwoman to the party

Injustice 2, sequel to Mortal Kombat developer NetherRealm’s DC Comics-themed fighter, Injustice: Gods Among Us, is nearly here. In addition to bringing back all the superhero brawling and villainous scheming we’ve come to expect, Injustice 2 is poised to change the way we think about fighting games with a new loot-driven customization system. From unique new gameplay mechanics, to returning characters, and even pre-order bonuses, there is a lot of information we’ve already learned about Injustice 2. Here is everything we know so far, including a roundup of characters rumored to be making an appearance.

Story

Injustice 2 takes place shortly after the events of Injustice: Gods Among Us, and sees the villain formerly known as “dictator” Superman shackled and powerless following his defeat by Batman. Though this evil incarnation of Clark Kent is no longer causing terror, the world is far from peaceful. Villains like Harley Quinn are still wreaking havoc, and Batman seems all but helpless to stop them from killing innocent civilians, while heroes like Supergirl and Wonder Woman are too busy duking it out with each other to fight off the world’s super-criminals.

But like any good “hero versus hero” story, a new threat emerges that threatens to destroy both sides, and could require a temporary alliance between even the most bitter of enemies. Enter Superman villain Brainiac, who has arrived on Earth to “finish his accumulation of Krypton” after conquering what remained elsewhere in the universe. He urges that the lines be redrawn between enemies and allies on Earth, possibly as a show of his own superiority — even with everyone working to stop him, he still believes he can win.