Superman is in shackles, but the world isn’t safe in ‘Injustice 2’

In the world of superheroes, there is never really peace. An outside threat is always right around the corner, waiting to ambush the selfless vigilantes who keep the streets free of crime and fear. Things are no different in Injustice 2 — Superman is defeated, at least temporarily, but a new threat has emerged that could spell the end for Batman.

Taking place just after the events of Injustice: Gods Among Us, Injustice 2 sees “Dictator Superman” shackled in a cell as Batman watches patiently. In the game’s “story trailer,” we hear a voice, apparently omniscient, that chastises the Dark Knight for his failure to protect the city as we see longtime baddy Harley Quinn mercilessly beat a civilian on a security camera.

“With many of his allies either victims of, or collaborators with, Superman’s failed regime, Batman faces this dangerous world short of help. That’s why he’s brought together a new squad of superheroes,” said cinematic director Dominic Ciancolo on the PlayStation Blog. “When Earth is invaded and threatened with destruction, Batman and his new team are thrust into action!”

This time around, Batman’s main adversary is Brainiac, who served a similar role in Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham.

“Transgressions of the past shape actions to come,” Brainiac says as a brawl erupts between Batman and Robin. “As offspring turns into adversary.”

Elsewhere, Supergirl and Wonder Woman duke it out in the concrete rubble of a destroyed city before two old “friends” join the party. With Brainiac and the mysterious “Society” group closing in, we can only hope they can briefly put aside their differences.

Injustice 2 arrives to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on May 16. An “Ultimate Edition” retailing for $100 is also available, which includes nine DLC characters and extra skins, and if you pre-order the game, you’ll receive Darkseid for free.