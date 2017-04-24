‘The Jackbox Party Pack 4’ will bring the return of fan favorite ‘Fibbage’

Why it matters to you The Jackbox Party Pack games are hilarious, and can enliven any get-together.

Very few developers can put a smile on players’ faces as quickly as Jackbox Games, and its most recent Jackbox Party Pack series includes some of the funniest and most engaging party games we’ve ever played. The fourth installment, Jackbox Party Pack 4, is coming later this year, and it sees the return of a fan-favorite game that was curiously absent from the previous bundle.

“When we decided to make a new [Party Pack] this year, we rolled our 20-sided die, as usual,” said director Ryan DiGiorgi. “It landed on 2, but we did that one already. So, after nine more rerolls, we are excited to announce The Jackbox Party Pack 4, coming to major digital marketplaces this fall!”

The full lineup of games included in The Jackbox Party Pack 4 hasn’t been revealed yet, but DiGiorgi did reveal that it will include Fibbage 3. The trivia game tasks each player with coming up with a believable lie to each question while also attempting to spot the correct answer. Though not as laugh-out-loud funny as some games, it’s still one of the better one Jackbox has made in recent years. Fibbage 3 will also let audience members vote on their own lies to be included in the game as potential “answers,” though we’re not sure this will be an acceptable choice.

While The Jackbox Party Pack 4 is still several months away, Nintendo Switch owners now have the chance to play The Jackbox Party Pack 3. The game includes Quiplash 2, a game that has each player picking the funniest, rather than the most believable, answer to each prompt. The games allow users to type using their smartphones, which makes them remarkably easy to set up, even with a room full of new players, and the Switch’s portability makes it easy to play anywhere.

The Jackbox Party Pack 3 is out now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Mac, Amazon Fire, and Switch.