‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ horses guide: All the best mounts, including Lord of the Mountain

If you played Ocarina of Time in the ‘90s and loved nothing more than riding Epona around Hyrule field as the sun set Castle Town, you’re going to be happy to learn that Breath of the Wild is the most horse-friendly Zelda game yet.

If you’re currently playing the game and you’ve made it past the starting area, you probably know that already. You might not know, however, about the unique horses just waiting for you to catch, tame, and love. On top of that, you can ride several mounts that aren’t horses at all — as long as you don’t mind getting up close and personal with some questionable creatures.

So whether you’re just looking for a friendly equine companion or you’re determined to tame the very Lord of the Mountain itself, use our Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild horses guide and you’ll be riding off into the sunset in no time.

Taming wild horses

Getting your first mount in Breath of the Wild isn’t exactly the game’s biggest challenge, but it isn’t as easy as you might think. It’s certainly tougher than winning that joke of a horse race back in Ocarina of Time.

First, you need to find a horse. If you’re near the beginning of the game, you’ll want to complete the starting section on the plateau first, then head past the two large mountains to the east and arrive at the Dueling Peaks stable. You’ll find wild horses in the plains east of the stable.

When you spot a horse you want, click the left stick to go into sneak mode, creep up behind it, and grab on. Jam on the left shoulder button to soothe it while you try to hang on.

Keep in mind that some horses will simply be too wild for you to catch early on. The ones with solid coats, as opposed to spots or mottling, are generally tougher to tame. This will get easier as you increase your stamina, though you can cheat a bit by cooking stamina-boosting foods using ingredients like stamella mushrooms and restless crickets.

Once you’ve tamed your mount, ride it over to the nearest stable and speak to the front desk by holding the left trigger to focus on your target and then pressing “A.” Choose a super cool name like “Princess” or “Sniffy,” then pay 20 rupees for a saddle and bridle. You can now take your horse out from any stable you find.

There’s a little more work involved, though. New horses don’t like you right away, and as a result won’t listen to your commands. Whenever your horse starts veering off course or moving on its own, use the left stick to gently correct it, then immediately press left bump to soothe. If you see the little sparkles on its neck you’re doing it right. Over time your horse will become accustomed to you (you can check your bond at any stable).