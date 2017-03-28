‘Lego City Undercover’ on Switch requires internet, extra 13GB download

Why it matters to you With the Switch's tiny built-in storage space, Lego City Undercover all but requires players to purchase a MicroSDXC card.

The Nintendo Switch’s use of proprietary physical game cartridges in place of optical discs means that the console’s 32GB of on-board memory is mostly kept open when playing a game like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. However, with game cartridge capacity seemingly limited to around 32GB, as well, it appears that some physical games will still require additional downloads. In the case of Lego City Undercover, it could fill up quite a bit of the system’s storage space.

A Reddit user who managed to snag an early copy of Lego City Undercover on Switch spotted that the game apparently requires an internet connection, with a disclaimer on the bottom of the front cover. The game didn’t feature any sort of multiplayer mode on the Wii U when it launched in 2013, so it’s unlikely that the game will need to be connected to a server in order to play.

Instead, the internet connection looks like it will be needed to download additional game files. On the back cover, a second disclaimer stated that the game requires “up to 13GB of storage” for download, and that an additional microSDXC could be required in order to play.

With around 32GB of space available on Switch game cartridges, this could put the game’s file size at around 45GB — double that of the original Wii U release. Should the game use the smaller rumored Switch game cartridge size of 16GB, the download would seemingly balloon the file to 29GB.

While a MicroSDXC card might seem like an optional accessory on any other console, on the Switch, it’s essential. Even if you don’t plan on buying games with large file sizes out of the gate, with title updates and downloadable content, you can certainly expect to use up the system’s flash memory in a hurry.

Lego City Undercover arrives to Nintendo Switch, as well as Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, on April 4.