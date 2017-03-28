LiquidSky promises seamless PC game streaming with relaunched client

Why it matters to you LiquidSky promises high-caliber gaming performance in exchange for viewing ads, making it an attractive prospect for PC gamers on a budget.

Gaming-focused cloud streaming service LiquidSky relaunched with support for hundreds of compatible PC games, promising high-quality, low-latency performance across Windows PCs, smartphones, and tablets.

Powered by remote PCs equipped with AMD Vega graphics cards, LiquidSky streams live gameplay via a cloud-based infrastructure, allowing gamers to experience modern PC games at speedy framerates without investing in pricy gaming rigs.

More: AMD’s upcoming Vega-based graphics cards will be called Radeon RX Vega

After signing up for LiquidSky, players import their existing PC game libraries and queue up into boarding groups for access to a fleet of virtual PCs. Once boarded, players pay by the hour for access to high-performance PC gaming hardware, allowing games to run at high resolutions with speedy framerates.

LiquidSky offers several performance packages based on the needs of individual users. Players who opt for the “Gamer” package can access the service free of charge for up to three hours a day by watching ads; each watched ad awards 40 “SkyCredits,” and up to 180 free credits can be earned daily.

Players can access the service’s Gamer performance package at a cost of 60 SkyCredits per hour, which grants control over a virtual PC with three vCPU cores, 8GB of RAM, and a 2GB GPU. The package promises framerates starting at 30 frames per second and supports resolutions up to 1080p.

More: AMD’s Vega graphics chip appears on CompuBench as its launch nears

LiquidSky’s “Pro” performance package bumps virtual PC specs up to six vCPU cores, 16GB of RAM, and a 4GB GPU. Hardcore gamers may also want to check out the “Elite” tier, which delivers 12 vCPU cores, 32GB of RAM, and an 8GB GPU. Access to Pro-level virtual PCs costs 120 SkyCredits per hour, while Elite packages charge 240 SkyCredits hourly.

In addition to earning SkyCredits by watching ads, LiquidSky users can purchase playtime via microtransactions, starting at $10 for 1,500 SkyCredits. Service sign-ups and client downloads are available free of charge.