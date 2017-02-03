‘Mafia III’ is getting three new story expansions by July

Why it matters to you Mafia III players have plenty of new content to look forward to in 2017, as the developer outlines the coming expansions.

Mafia III has been out for several months, and if you purchased the game at launch, you’ve likely explored all that New Bordeaux has to offer and completed every campaign mission. Luckily, a whole lot more content is coming in 2017, and you’ll be able to get your hands on the game’s first expansion next month.

Included in the season pass, Faster, Baby! is the first paid expansion available in Mafia III.

“Fast cars, dramatic chases, and epic stunt driving take center stage as Lincoln [Clay] joins forces with Roxy Laveau, a sister-in-arms out to take down a corrupt sheriff terrorizing civil rights activists on the outskirts of New Bordeaux,” said 2K Games in the official announcement.

Studio Hangar 13 added that it listened to player feedback, particularly that the game’s narrative was stronger than its cover-based shooting gameplay, and chose to also emphasize narrative for Faster, Baby! However, it will still have action-heavy moments as well as car chases, and it will open up a section of New Bordeaux that wasn’t accessible before.

More: Hands On: Mafia III

In May, the game’s second expansion, Stones Unturned, will arrive, and will see Lincoln allying with a CIA agent to “settle a blood feud that began in the war-torn jungles of Vietnam.”

The game’s third expansion — the last included with the season pass — is titled Sign of the Times and arrives in July. It appears to be the darkest of the three, with a cult performing “ritualistic killings” throughout the city, forcing Lincoln into the underbelly of New Bordeaux.

Up until now, the content available through the Mafia III season pass has been almost entirely customization-based — “custom rides,” as well as new weapons and outfits that gave Lincoln plenty of options, but we’re excited to see if Hangar 13 can deliver the good with these full expansions.

Mafia III is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.