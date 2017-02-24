Digital Trends
Latest Marvel games won’t necessarily tie in with film and comic canon

Marvel is giving game developers free reign to create their own unique stories, hopefully meaning the end of less-than-stellar tie-in games that accompany film releases.

Marvel has a number of games based on its comic book properties in the works, including Telltale’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Insomniac Games’ PlayStation 4-exclusive Spider-Man, but don’t expect these titles to necessarily tie into the either the comic books or the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“We want to give our partners … freedom to look at all the Marvel history and to pick from what interests them,” said Marvel Games creative director Bill Rosemann in an interview with IGN. “It’s a bit like we’re saying, ‘Hey, you’re the chef, you’re going to make this meal. Here are all of the ingredients. You pick the ingredients that you like and make a new meal.'”

This would certainly open up these games to feature characters — both heroes and villains — that have been killed in the recent Marvel films, but the studio is also making a conscious effort to keep the adaptations similar enough to the films that they are still recognizable. This is particularly important with Guardians of the Galaxy, which wasn’t exactly a household name before James Gunn’s film released in 2014. But don’t expect “tie-in” games that launch alongside films to maximize interest.

“We’re also not going to try to do the very tricky balancing act of trying to make a game that adapts a movie and get it out in the same window as the movie,” Rosemann added.

This is a similar strategy to that of Warner Bros., which released its Batman: Arkham games primarily during “off” years for its superhero films. Batman: Arkham Knight, the latest full entry in Rocksteady’s acclaimed series, was released nearly a year before the film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice hit theaters.

Still, Marvel would be wise to look back at its own history for an example of successful film-to-game adaptations. Spider-Man 2, which released alongside Sam Raimi’s film, is still widely considered to be one of the best comic book games of all time.