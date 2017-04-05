‘Marvel Heroes Omega’ brings free-to-play superhero action to consoles

Why it matters to you Both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners will soon be able to play as their favorite characters in Marvel Heroes Omega.

Marvel Heroes, an online multiplayer action role-playing game that lets players control famous characters like Hulk, Ghost Rider, and Iron Man, was previously only available on PC and Mac, but that’s about to change with the launch of Marvel Heroes Omega on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Marvel Heroes Omega sees players working to take down Dr. Doom after he obtains the dangerous Cosmic Cube, and he has teamed up with villains like perennial thorn-in-the-side Loki to “reshape the world in his own image.” Over the course of the game’s nine chapters, players will be able to play with Black Widow, Captain America, Dr. Strange, Invisible Woman, and even Rocket Raccoon. As a free-to-play game, characters can be acquired early via real money, but they’re also available by earning “eternity splinters” through normal play. The game makes use of an isometric camera angle reminiscent of Marvel Ultimate Alliance, though its power-based combat is more similar to massively multiplayer online games.

More: Square Enix and Marvel partner to deliver a new Avengers game, and more

“But finishing the main story is just the beginning!” said Gazillion community manager David Lee in a post on the PlayStation Blog. “Like many great online games, we think Marvel Heroes Omega is best played with others — and players can look forward to joining forces with fellow superheroes in the game’s many Headquarter areas to tackle the game’s most challenging end-game content.”

No release date has been provided yet, but Gazillion promises that more information will be provided regarding a closed beta in the near future. The original PC version received remarkably high review scores for a free-to-play game, with critics praising the number of characters, sheer amount of content, and the improvements made since it first launched.

Marvel Heroes Omega isn’t the only game that Marvel has in the works. The company recently partnered with Square Enix to create several games, including an Avengers title that could also feature an online component. Insomniac Games is also currently developing a Spider-man game for PlayStation 4.