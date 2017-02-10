‘Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite’ — News, rumors, and everything we know

It’s been more than five years since Capcom made a Marvel vs. Capcom game. Sure, Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 is still relevant in the fighting game scene — as referenced by its fan-propelled place in the EVO 2017 tournament lineup — but we’re ready for something new. We’ll finally get that something in 2017 — Capcom earlier this year that the game in the series, Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Details are scarce for now, but this is everything we’ve heard about the game so far.

Who’s in it?

“Who’s in the game?” That’s the question on everyone’s mind. Roster is always a big point of speculation and excitement in upcoming fighting games, but it’s an especially big deal for a Marvel vs. Capcom game, where mixing and matching 2-3 fighters is half the fun. Right now, Capcom has only shown six characters from the game:

Marvel

Iron Man

Captain Marvel

Captain America

Capcom

Ryu

Mega Man X

Morrigan (Darkstalkers)

When Capcom announced Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite at PlayStation Experience in December, 2016, it revealed four characters; Mega Man X, Ryu, Iron Man, and Captain Marvel. It’s a solid mix of veteran fighters and newcomers. Ryu and Iron Man have been in every “Vs.” game, going all the way to the 1996 crossover, X-Men vs. Street Fighter. Mega Man X has never appeared in a Marvel vs. Capcom title, but the original Mega Man was a playable character in Marvel vs. Capcom 2, and X’s partner, Zero, was in Marvel vs. Capcom 3. Captain Marvel is a brand new addition to the series.

The first gameplay trailer, released shortly after the initial reveal during the 2016 Capcom Cup, revealed the return of Captain America and Morrigan, “Vs.” series staples.

Beyond those first few, the roster remains a mystery. There’s been speculation that the game will introduce a number of characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which means potential appearances by recently introduced characters, like Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy. According to an interview with Game Informer, creative director Bill Rosemann said Capcom is taking a “forward-thinking stance” with the characters in Infinite, which fans believe will lead to a Marvel roster comprising characters from the “Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

That concept, however, has led many to concerns that X-Men and Fantastic Four characters will not make the cut, since Marvel does not own the film rights to those franchises. X-Men characters, such as Wolverine, Magneto, the Sentinel, and Psylocke, have been longtime staples of the series. Rosemann didn’t specifically address these concerns, but he did ease worries a bit by noting his desire to ensure all Marvel fans are happy.

“The heritage is not lost,” he said.

While they not make final roster, rumor has it that some X-Men and Fantastic Four characters will be added to the game as DLC, according to NeoGAF user Ryce. Ryce didn’t reveal his or her source, but did successful predict that the game would be announced at PSX a week prior to the surprise reveal, which gives him a measure of credibility.

For the Capcom side of things, it’s hard to say that the lineup could change drastically from previous entries, but with the success of Resident Evil 7, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the return of Chris Redfield, or even a RE7 character like Jack Baker. In late December, Ryce also claimed that the game will allegedly include a Capcom villain who hasn’t appeared in the series as of yet.