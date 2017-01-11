BioWare: Fans will get ‘Mass Effect: Andromeda’ multiplayer news this month

Mass Effect: Andromeda‘s primary draw is its narrative-heavy single-player component, but it would be a mistake to discount the talent that developer BioWare has in crafting a polished multiplayer mode. Fortunately, it appears that we’ll be able to try it out in the not-too-distant future.

Responding to a fan inquiry on Twitter, Mass Effect: Andromeda lead designer Ian Frazier stated that the “odds are good” for more details on the game’s multiplayer beta in January, though he didn’t specify an actual date for the beginning of the beta or suggest that it will also arrive shortly.

Users can sign up for a chance to participate in the game’s various technical tests through “BioWare Beacon,” but these versions of the game will only be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and aren’t in any language other than English.

Mass Effect: Andromeda‘s multiplayer component is expected to serve a much different purpose than the mode included in Mass Effect 3. While the previous game used multiplayer as a way to influence the outcome of the campaign’s story, this will not be the case in Andromeda. Instead, several “Strike Team” missions, that are also playable in a single-player environment can be tackled with friends, and a dedicated multiplayer segment will also net players the currency “APEX,” which is usable in the campaign.

Andromeda‘s release is fast approaching, and BioWare promises that it’s the studio’s biggest and most ambitious project to date. You can check out a recent gameplay overview here, giving you a rundown of the improvements to the game’s story and combat mechanics, all in a beautiful 4K resolution.

Mass Effect: Andromeda is out for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on March 21. It supports the PlayStation 4 Pro console, with both 4K and HDR enhancements.