‘Mass Effect: Andromeda’ Game Ready drivers deliver performance boosts, HDR support

Hardware manufacturer Nvidia has released a set of Game Ready drivers for EA Vancouver’s Mass Effect: Andromeda, ensuring that GeForce graphics card owners will enjoy “higher-fidelity effects, higher framerates, and support for higher resolutions.”

Players who install Nvidia’s drivers will also get access to Ansel, a PC utility that offers expanded screenshot-capturing functionality for Mass Effect: Andromeda and other supported Windows games.

Launching worldwide this week, Mass Effect: Andromeda is the latest entry in developer BioWare’s sci-fi action-RPG series. Like previous Mass Effect games for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, Mass Effect: Andromeda offers a galaxy-spanning quest in which players delve into the depths of unexplored planets in search of valuable materials and clues regarding an overarching narrative.

GeForce hardware owners can unlock faster framerates and support for higher resolutions in the Windows PC version of Mass: Effect: Andromeda by installing Nvidia’s official Game Ready drivers. According to Nvidia, Andromeda‘s Game Ready drivers and the included GeForce Experience application also enable expanded support for 4K HDR resolutions.

“Whatever system configuration you play on you’ll have a great experience thanks to GeForce Experience, which can automatically configure Mass Effect: Andromeda‘s graphics settings for the best balance between image quality and performance,” Nvidia said. “And in addition to being a one-stop shop for game configuration and optimization, GeForce Experience will also enable you to record and stream Mass Effect: Andromeda gameplay, and much more, making it an indispensable application.”

Nvidia continues: “If you wish to crank the settings and resolution way up, consider SLI configurations, which are now supported in Mass Effect: Andromeda with the release of the new Game Ready driver.”

Mass Effect: Andromeda debuts for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows PCs digitally and at retail on March 21.