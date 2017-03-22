'Mass Effect: Andromeda': How to Spec Out and Equip Your Pathfinder for Maximum Effectiveness

Mass Effect: Andromeda introduces a ton of changes to some of the series’ long-standing abilities and weapons. Even if you’re familiar with biotics, or know the differences between playing a “vanguard” and an “infiltrator” in Mass Effect 3, you might be overwhelmed with the sheer number of options available to you as you level up your character. There is very little structure, so you’re on your own when it comes to deciding what weapons to take, what abilities to focus on, and what armor to wear.

The good news is that, as you develop your character, you can choose a profile based on your personal play-style based on your particular combination of skills, weapons, and armor. What you choose can make you a pretty effective fighter — if you play your cards right. And the whole system is flexible enough to let you change your thinking, rework your specs, and try something new.

Still, there’s a lot to sift through when it comes to creating your perfect explorer. Don’t worry, we’re here to help.