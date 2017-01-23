EA Access members get 10 hours of ‘Mass Effect: Andromeda’ a week before launch

Why it matters to you An early trial gives series fanatics a chance to explore the game's initial hours without worrying about online spoilers.

Want to get an early peek at BioWare’s next sci-fi epic? EA Access and Origin Access members can download a 10-hour trial version of Mass Effect: Andromeda starting on March 16, giving series fans an early look at the sequel’s new storyline developments and gameplay mechanics.

The trial offer is open to all paying members enrolled in the Xbox One-exclusive EA Access program. Origin Access members will get access to the PC demo version of Mass Effect: Andromeda on the same day. PlayStation 4 owners, however, will have to wait until launch day to get their hands on BioWare’s latest project.

Announced at E3 in 2015, Mass Effect: Andromeda is a sci-fi action-RPG that allows players to explore a series of massive otherworldly environments during a lengthy spacefaring quest. Gameplay alternates between exploration sequences and combat encounters with hostile alien life, requiring players to make effective use of their party’s skills and abilities in order to survive.

Mass Effect: Andromeda follows up on a trilogy of Mass Effect series releases for the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and PC platforms. The latest sequel marks the franchise’s debut for current-generation consoles like the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

In addition to securing exclusive access to the Mass Effect: Andromeda demo, EA Access members can also download and play full versions of the original Mass Effect games via the Xbox One’s backward compatibility feature. The original Mass Effect games are not currently downloadable as part of the PC-equivalent Origin Access service.

Gamers can start up an EA Access membership for as little as $5 a month, while a year’s subscription costs $30. Subscribers get access to dozens of free EA-published games via the service’s “Vault” feature. Other currently featured EA Access games include Mirror’s Edge: Catalyst, Battlefield 3, and Star Wars: Battlefront.

Mass Effect: Andromeda launches for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows PCs on March 21 in North America. A European release will follow on March 23.