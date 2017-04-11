Minecraft to unify PC versions and add support for paid mod content

Why it matters to you The best Minecraft mods should be more easily accessible in the marketplace, but you will need real money to buy them.

In an effort to standardize the Windows Minecraft experience and add a new way to monetize the game it spent several billion dollars buying, Microsoft has detailed more about the upcoming Discovery update for Minecraft Pocket and Windows 10. This brings a standardized version of the game to both iterations for consistent updates and a new in-game store for adventure maps, skins, and more in the Minecraft Marketplace.

Although user-generated content has been a major component of many PC games over the years, Minecraft has been built upon a foundation of such content. While the base game has always offered a strong, creative experience, it’s the mountains of modifications and user creations that really bring it into its own. Microsoft wants you to pay for some of the best of it, but claims it’s not necessarily about making money.

Paid-for modifications is something that several companies have flirted with in the past, with mixed results, but Microsoft is taking another stab at it with the Marketplace for Minecraft. It wants to standardize quality, protect children from mature content and help curators make a living.

The Marketplace should help younger gamers gain immediate access to some of the best maps, mods, and texture packs that are available, rather than having to sift through mountains of lower-quality creations to find the nuggets of gold.

Microsoft promises that although popular content added to the store will be curated by the community — only the best-received maps and mods will make it through — it is also enforcing a strict maximum 10-plus age rating. Anything that wouldn’t be appropriate for younger audiences will not be allowed in the store.

That could be a welcome addition for parents, who would rather their young builders didn’t stumble across more raunchy skin packs and worlds.

All content will be buyable with in-game gold, though that currency can only be purchased with real money and not earned. Kotaku suggests that Microsoft will take 30 percent of all sales, though it’s not clear how much of the remaining 70 percent will actually go to the creators themselves.

The first creators to join up with the marketplace are Noxcrew, BlockWorks, Qwertyuiop The Pie, Blockception, Sphax, Eneija, Imagiverse, Polymaps and Razzleberry Fox, all of whom added unique adventure maps, texture packs, and entire game worlds for players to enjoy.

Anyone wanting to become part of the new creator platform will need to have a business license and sign up through the Minecraft Partner Program.

All of this comes along with the new Bedrock engine, which will unify the Pocket and Windows 10 versions of the game so that updates can be applied to both at the same time. It will arrive with the new store in the Discovery Update (v1.1) which is set to be released sometime this spring.