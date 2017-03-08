‘Modern Warfare Remastered’ Variety Map Pack sees $5 increase from 2008

Why it matters to you Charging for Variety Map Pack is further proof that Activision should have considered selling the game as a stand-alone title.

Activision announced that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered will receive a new offering of DLC. The Variety Map Pack will include four classic maps for $15.

The four maps: Broadcast, Chinatown, Creek, and Killhouse. Broadcast is set in and around a TV station, combining close-corridor combat with wide-open spaces. Chinatown is set on downtown streets, with a bevy of buildings in play. Creek is a village filled with dilapidated buildings, separated into two sections by a ravine. Killhouse is a military training warehouse that stresses fast, up-close warfare.

If all that sounds familiar, it’s because the same four maps comprised the Variety Map Pack in the original. The price of the map pack in 2008? $10.

To be fair, the remastered pack also comes with 10 Rare Supply Drops, a $20 value but as of now, and more than likely always, Modern Warfare Remastered is only available for users who purchase the Legacy Edition of Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, the latest, and underwhelming, entry in the franchise. At launch, the edition cost $80, but right now multiple stores have it discounted to $45.

Despite the barriers to accessing Modern Warfare Remastered, the game itself has been well-received by critics and longtime fans. Activision did a marvelous job updating the transformative title to current-gen consoles. The game launched in November with 10 fully reworked maps and, to Activision’s credit, six additional maps were released as a free update in December.

Still, users that purchased the Legacy Edition at launch will end up spending roughly $100 total to enjoy all of Modern Warfare Remastered‘s content. It’s unclear if Activision plans on releasing more paid DLC, so that number could grow.

The Variety Map Pack launches first on PS4 March 21. Xbox One and PC launch dates were not revealed.