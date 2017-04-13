Want an NES Classic? Sorry – Nintendo just discontinued it

Why it matters to you The discontinuation of the NES Classic means many people looking to get their hands on the in-demand throwback console will be out of luck.

If you are still hoping to snag a hard-to-find NES Classic, you don’t have very much more time. In a surprising move, Nintendo has ceased production on the $60 nostalgia machine, according to a statement provided to IGN.

“Throughout April, [Nintendo of America] territories will receive the last shipments of Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition systems for this year. We encourage anyone interested in obtaining this system to check with retail outlets regarding availability. We understand that it has been difficult for many consumers to find a system, and for that we apologize. We have paid close attention to consumer feedback, and we greatly appreciate the incredible level of consumer interest and support for this product,” the statement reads.

To say that the system has been difficult to find is perhaps a bit of an understatement. We’ve been tracking NES Classic availability since it launched in November, and stock replenishment at major retailers has been sparse.

It seems the NES Classic actually outlived Nintendo’s plans, and that the company wasn’t prepared for consumer demand. Speaking with IGN, a Nintendo representative said, “NES Classic Edition wasn’t intended to be an ongoing, long-term product. However, due to high demand, we did add extra shipments to our original plans.”

Those “extra shipments” were still not enough to meet demand, as each time units popped up at retailers, they subsequently sold out almost instantaneously — both online and in-stores.

It’s unclear how many units Nintendo originally planned to manufacture, but as of January, the NES Classic had sold 1.5 million units.

The discontinuation extends to the NES Classic Controller, but Nintendo of America did not comment on whether the Famicom Mini — the Japanese counterpart to the NES Classic — has also ceased production.

The NES Classic was one of the most sought-after gadgets over the holidays. It came loaded with 30 games (hackers found a way to expand its library) and featured a simple plug-and-play mentality, perfect for those wishing to relive the 8-bit era or introduce their kids to the good old days of gaming.

If you’re unable to pick up a unit from the final shipments, resellers will be your only option from now on. Right now, a brand-new NES Classic will cost you north of $100 on eBay, but don’t be surprised if that price climbs now that the console has been discontinued.

R.I.P. NES Classic. Five months wasn’t long enough for everyone to get to know you.