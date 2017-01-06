Modders report successful hack of NES Classic Edition, expand library to 60 games

Less than two months after its worldwide debut, the NES Classic Edition has been hacked to add support for many Nintendo Entertainment System games that aren’t featured in the plug-and-play console’s default lineup.

The video above showcases the NES Classic Edition running River City Ransom, Bucky O’Hare, and two entries in Capcom’s Mega Man series that aren’t normally playable using stock hardware. Additional titles are shown in the hacked console’s catalog, bringing its total number of supported games to 60.

Released at retail in November, the NES Classic Edition quickly sold out of its initial retail allotment and became one of the holiday season’s most sought-after gifts for longtime gamers. Designed to resemble a miniature Nintendo Entertainment System, the plug-and-play console includes a selection of 30 built-in games, including The Legend of Zelda, Super Mario Bros. 3, and Kirby’s Adventure.

While initial teardowns revealed a compact circuit board that many feared would be difficult to hack, the NES Classic Edition was recently modified to run a custom build of Ubuntu, giving hackers a glimmer of hope regarding expanded mod support. As of this week, two hacker groups now claim to have bypassed the NES Classic Edition’s security features to add new games to its playable lineup.

Hackers from Russia and Japan are among the first to report successful hacks via the NES Classic Mods subreddit.

While Russia’s Madmonkey demonstrates its hack’s capabilities in the video above, Japanese hacker Honeylabs was recently successful in getting the console to recognize an SD card reader, potentially leading to a wealth of modding possibilities in the future.

Both groups have released tools allowing users to hack their own NES Classic Edition consoles, but the platform’s modding scene is still in its early days and amateur modders should exercise caution when running unsigned code.