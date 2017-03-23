Creative Assembly teases a new Total War game with countdown timer

Why it matters to you Creative Assembly has lots of varied projects, so whether you're a Total War fan, a Warhammer fan, or even a Halo Wars fan, this announcement might be of interest.

The website for strategy game series Total War has been altered to redirect to a countdown ending on March 31, indicating a new game will likely be announced that day. What that game will be is anyone’s guess, though developer Creative Assembly has dropped some clues recently that might point in the right direction.

The countdown page features an invitation for fans to join Total War Access, the series’ membership program, over an image of a lush, foggy jungle with a large structure barely visible in the background. The logos for Creative Assembly, Sega, and the Total War series appear on top.

Creative Assembly has talked about some of its in-progress projects in recent interviews and blog posts, though it’s unclear which one will be announced next Friday. One possibility is a sequel to last year’s Total War: Warhammer, which (as Gamespot pointed out) is planned to be a trilogy. The studio discussed the unannounced second TW:W game in a blog post on March 17, writing:

“Excitement continues to build amongst the development team as the second part of the trilogy comes together, particularly as the distinctive races take shape and their playstyles solidify in campaign and battle. We’re equally excited at the prospect of sharing details about the game’s gigantic scale and content with our community and wider fanbase, as those plans come together in parallel.”

That same post, however, also referenced the next main series Total War game:

“Our next major historical release is now in full production with the game design locked and asset creation fully underway. The game retains the same strong focus on character design that infused previous major releases, with the key personalities of the period in particular being an early priority for us now; as such there are some vibrant and striking renders plastered around the studio, with eye-catching combat animations garnering some serious attention too.”

That game, as Eurogamer reported in 2016, will take place in a brand new era unseen in the series, which has previously tackled various periods of Japanese, Roman, and medieval history.

Finally, the blog post hinted at a game in development by a “black ops task team” within the studio:

“As you may have read in the last update, we’ve recently being conducting investigations into whether we can produce additional stand-alone follow-ups or DLC for release before the next major historical title in the series. Initial plans are promising and now Jack Lusted and veteran team members from the ROME II and ATTILA new content teams have formed a new Total War team to investigate further.”

Creative Assembly, which also co-developed the recent Halo Wars 2, is also working on additional content for the first Total War: Warhammer and the in-development, free-to-play Total War: Arena. They’re clearly a busy developer but we’ll know more about at least one new project next Friday.