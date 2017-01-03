Image & Form’s next SteamWorld game will steam into the world in 2017

SteamWorld franchise developer Image & Form revealed that a new series sequel will launch in 2017, following up on its previous multiplatform releases SteamWorld Dig and SteamWorld Heist.

Currently known by the placeholder name of SteamWorld Project 2017, the upcoming game will make its first public showing at PAX East in March, and further details will be revealed in the months ahead.

Founded in Sweden in 1997, Image & Form started out as a web developer and producer of edutainment games for children. Inspired by the success of the iTunes App Store, Image & Form later shifted its focus toward developing small-scale games for consoles, handhelds, and mobile devices.

Image & Form’s defining SteamWorld series made its debut in 2010 with the launch of SteamWorld Tower Defense for Nintendo’s DSiWare service. A 2014 sequel, SteamWorld Dig, won a dedicated fanbase for its distinctive mining-themed gameplay and a unique aesthetic that combined Wild West imagery with steampunk elements. Initially released exclusively for the 3DS eShop, SteamWorld Dig later made its way to the PlayStation 4, PS Vita, Xbox One, Wii U, and PC platforms following an encouraging response from fans.

2015 marked the launch of SteamWorld Heist, a follow-up that traded SteamWorld Dig‘s platforming gameplay for turn-based combat mechanics. Image & Form significantly stepped up its porting efforts following the release of SteamWorld Heist, releasing editions for handhelds, consoles, and iOS devices. Both SteamWorld Dig and SteamWorld Heist were later featured in the retail compilation SteamWorld Collection for the Wii U.

While Image & Form has not yet divulged any details regarding its next SteamWorld game, studio founder Brjann Sigurgeirsson and community manager Julius Guldbog revealed that PAX East attendees will get a first look at the upcoming project in March. Fans should seek out Image & Form’s booth on the PAX East show floor between March 10 and March 12 to get some playtime with an in-progress version of the currently untitled SteamWorld sequel.