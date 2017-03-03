‘Nier: Automata’ coming to PC March 17, just 10 days after its PS4 launch

Why it matters to you PC players won't have to wait long to experience the latest mind-melting adventure from Nier series director Yoko Taro.

PlatinumGames’ over-the-top action-role-playing game Nier: Automata is heading to PC platforms less than two weeks after its PlayStation 4 debut, publisher Square Enix revealed Friday.

Originally announced as a PlayStation 4 exclusive, Nier: Automata will hit Steam on March 17 alongside an array of Day One Edition bonus content, including a platform-exclusive Valve Character Accessory.

More: Nier: Automata producer presses delete on Xbox One version to make game better

Nier: Automata is a hack-and-slash action game that takes place in a post-apocalyptic dystopia. Players explore miles of jagged metallic wasteland as android protagonist 2B, who seeks control of the surrounding robotic metropolis alongside her fellow synthetic humans.

Nier: Automata serves as a direct follow-up to 2010’s Nier, a fantasy-themed action-RPG that earned a cult following in the years after its release. Though it features hack-and-slash gameplay mechanics at its core, Nier frequently veers off into unexpected territory, confronting players with fishing challenges, visual novel sequences, and boss battles inspired by bullet hell shoot-’em-ups. It’s likely that Nier: Automata will follow suit with similar gameplay switch-ups throughout.

Bayonetta and Transformers: Devastation developer PlatinumGames is heading up development of Nier: Automata, taking creative control of the series following the closure of franchise creator Cavia in 2010. Nier director Yoko Taro has returned to direct the upcoming sequel, however, ensuring that Automata will match the unconventional gameplay standards established by its predecessor and its PlayStation 3 spinoff Drakengard 3.

More: ‘Nier: Automata’ trailer pits android against android for the fate of the Earth

Players who prepurchase the Steam Day One Edition of Nier: Automata will receive a free digital bundle of bonus character skins, accessories, and costumes, including the Machine Mask Accessory, Grimoire Weiss Pod, Retro Grey Pod Skin, Retro Red Pod Skin, and Cardboard Pod Skin. Early adopters will also get a “Valve Character Accessory,” though details regarding the platform-specific perk are not yet known.

Nier: Automata launches for the PlayStation 4 on March 7. A digital PC release will unlock via Steam on March 17.