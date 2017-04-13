Nintendo’s ‘Arms’ reveal briefly teased four new characters for final lineup

Why it matters to you Nintendo Switch beat'em up Arms could have a roster of 10 characters at launch, which should add some real variety to gameplay.

Nintendo’s recent Direct stream may have shown more than it meant to about its upcoming Switch beat’em up, Arms. Although it debuted one new character deliberately, eagle-eyed fans also noticed some hints at four new characters within the game that have yet to be announced.

The Arms showing during the direct told us quite a lot about the game. It showed off the new, noodle-themed character, Min Min; gave the franchise’s face, Spring Man, a little more screen time, and told us that the game would officially release in June. But it is the hint of four other new characters that have people excited.

Spotted initially by Redditors who managed to screencap the very moment that the hinted additional characters appeared, Nintendo fans have since been speculating about who they might be and what they could bring to the game.

Unfortunately, we don’t have a whole lot to go on, just the hint of the character’s faces, but we can make a few educated guesses based off of that. As NintendoLife points out, it os likely that at least two of the characters shown are robots, which could put them at the larger end of the character spectrum, dishing out more damage, but offering less mobility.

One character seems likely to be female, based on the eyelashes and lipstick, but it is anyone’s guess what the white and seemingly armored character is about. The eye suggests a non-robotic character, but the armor could go either way.

Although some have suggested this may be a deliberate leak by Nintendo, not everyone is so sure. Nintendo has made several mistakes with character reveals in the past, revealing Ganondorf as a playable character in Super Smash Bros. on the Wii U during a trailer. The Switch’s developer menu system was also famously leaked prior to the console’s release.

For now, we will simply need to speculate, but we won’t have long to find out for sure, even if we wait until the final release to see these potentially unannounced characters. Thanks to the Nintendo Direct, we now know that Arms is set to launch on June 16.