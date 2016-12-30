Nintendo’s Switch is one console you can take everywhere — here’s what you need to know

After months of speculation made more agonizing by the Wii U’s poor performance, Nintendo released a trailer announcing that its next console will be called the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in March 2017.

Nintendo originally disclosed that it was working on a new console, code-named “NX,” during a March 2015 earnings report. While the announcement confirmed many of the leaks and reports released by news outlets and pundits over the preceding year, there’s a still a lot we don’t know about Nintendo’s new console, including its final release date, its price, detailed technical specifications, and information on its first games.

Nintendo announced it will reveal more details on the Switch launch, including its exact release date and pricing, during a Tokyo press event to be held at 11 p.m. ET on January 12, 2017. Until then, we’ll be updating this piece with all the information — official and otherwise — on Nintendo’s upcoming system.

How does the Switch work?

The Nintendo Switch will be a “hybrid” console that can be used at home on a TV, and also as a portable console similar to Nintendo’s Game Boy and DS lines. Players can move the console from its home configuration to its portable one on the fly in a nearly instant operation, hence the name “Switch.”

When using the console at home, the two sides of the device, which Nintendo calls “Joy-Con” controllers, slide off of the console and connect into a holster called the Joy-Con Grip, to create the console’s home controller. The console’s center clicks into a base station, which connects to a TV or monitor.

To switch back from home console mode to portable, players can simply snap the Joy-Con controllers onto the sides of the Switch and lift it out of the dock. The console will, in theory, be able to transition the screen from the television to the Switch’s display automatically.