Nintendo’s upcoming ‘Poochy & Yoshi’s Woolly World’ boasts new features

Nintendo has announced some new content it has in store for its upcoming 3DS platformer Poochy & Yoshi’s Woolly World, revealing that players can expect all-new levels in addition to platform-specific gameplay modes.

Among other new features, Poochy & Yoshi’s Woolly World will include an enhanced Mellow Mode that teams players up with an army of adorable Poochy pups who explore levels in search of secret areas and hidden items.

Poochy & Yoshi’s Woolly World is an expanded version of Nintendo’s 2015 Wii U platformer Yoshi’s Woolly World. Though much of the game will be familiar territory for series fans, Nintendo offers ample incentive to upgrade to the new version by bundling a slate of new content alongside all levels, as well as storyline content from its Wii U predecessor.

Hailing from Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island, Yoshi’s canine pal Poochy stars in many of the new levels featured in Poochy & Yoshi’s Woolly World, including several autoscrolling Poochy Dash bonus stages. Poochy’s pups also make an appearance throughout the game’s included Mellow Mode, which equips Yoshi with a set of wings for an easier gameplay experience.

While Mellow Mode effectively served as a difficulty modifier in the original Yoshi’s Woolly World, the expanded 3DS version takes things a step further by pairing Yoshi with a gaggle of pups who seek out nearby secrets. The mode arrives as a welcome addition for players who repeatedly scour levels in search of the game’s many hidden collectible items.

Poochy & Yoshi’s Woolly World also lets players design their own custom Yoshi skins using the 3DS touchscreen. Created skins can be equipped during gameplay and shared with friends via the platform’s StreetPass functionality.

Poochy & Yoshi’s Woolly World launches for the Nintendo 3DS in North America on February 3, 2017.