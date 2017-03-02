Brace yourselves: The Nintendo Switch still has friend codes

Why it matters to you With the numerous modern design features of the Nintendo Switch, the return of friend codes is disappointing.

The Nintendo Switch marks a huge turning point for Nintendo. Its interface and control scheme allow for play on both televisions and in portable mode. Its third-party support includes major developers like From Software that we never expected to see on a Nintendo platform. Its flagship title could be the best game of the year. But one thing hasn’t changed: If you want to add a new friend on the Switch, you’re likely going to be using a friend code.

The return of friend codes was first discovered after the Switch received a Day 1 update, adding online features that weren’t in prerelease units. After clicking on your user profile, you’ll spot your friend code listed in small text in the bottom right corner. Prospective friends have to enter this if they wish to send you a friend request.

More: ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ review

There are a few other options to make the process a little easier, similar to what we saw with the mobile Miitomo app. If you’re in the same room as another Switch user (remember that this is technically a portable system, too), you can add them as a friend without using a friend code. You can also add friends you’ve played with online without using a friend code, though Eurogamer’s Tom Phillips is quick to point out that you cannot add friends via social media networks yet. It’s a strange omission that will likely be rectified in the future — Miitomo didn’t originally launch with an easy way to add distant friends — but for now, you’ll have to update your Facebook status with your code so your friends can add you to their lists.

Antiquated friend-adding system aside, we’ve been very impressed with the Nintendo Switch thus far, calling the “the best console from the company in generations.”