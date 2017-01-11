Hori is prepping an arcade stick among its Nintendo Switch accessories

Later this week, Nintendo will show off its Switch console with an event in Tokyo that’s set to be live-streamed across the globe. Ahead of that official unveiling, we’ve been given a sneak peek at some third-party accessories thanks to materials leaked from Japanese manufacturer Hori.

Hori has been one of the biggest names in third-party video games accessories for decades, so it’s unsurprising to find out that the company intends to support the Switch. However, one of the products featured in the leaked documentation may hint at one of the reveals scheduled for Thursday’s event.

The company is apparently prepping a version of its Real Arcade Pro arcade stick for the Switch, according to a report from Gamespot. While this kind of peripheral can be used to play a variety of different types of games, it’s most commonly associated with the fighting game genre.

Up until now, there hasn’t been any official word on any fighting games being in development for the Switch. A port of Super Smash Bros. for Wii U has been rumored, but players of that particular game typically favor a standard controller over an arcade stick. The fact that the peripheral is being made suggests that another title is on its way — perhaps a rerelease of Pokken Tournament, or an iteration of a third-party fighting franchise.

Hori is also working on its own version of a standard Switch controller, a docking station that can charge four Joy-Con controllers at once, and a playstand designed to allow players to charge their system while using it in portable mode. The company will also release analog stick grips, trigger attachments, an ethernet adapter, a car charger, and decorative skins for both the console and its controller.

Given that Hori’s plans for accessories are so far advanced, it’s clear that the Switch launch is drawing ever closer, even if we still don’t have a firm release date. However, that’s sure to change when Nintendo lifts the lid on its plans for the future on Thursday night.