Early Nintendo Switch impressions point to controller connectivity issues

Why it matters to you If these connection issues can't be fixed by March 3, Nintendo could see some serious trouble.

The Nintendo Switch is just days away and outlets have begun posting their early impressions of Nintendo’s latest console. This extends to the system’s removable Joy-Con controllers but several reports suggest connectivity issues that seem strange for Nintendo.

Polygon’s Arthur Gies was among the first to report problems regarding the Switch’s Joy-Con controllers. The left controller specifically appears to suffer from connectivity issues when the system is docked and the controller is placed in the included “Joy-Con grip.”

“Over the course of my time with Breath of the Wild, I’ve had repeated problems with the left Joy-Con controller partially or even completely losing sync from the Switch console while docked and connected to my television,” Gies said.

More: Nintendo Switch won’t support Virtual Console games at launch

Kotaku’s Jason Schreier reported similar issues, and raised concerns that the problem could be much more severe for Nintendo if it isn’t limited to a firmware issue — should it be rectifiable via an update, day-one purchasers might not even have ever known there was previously an issue at all.

This problem could at least be given a temporary solution if users were to instead use the $70 Nintendo Switch Pro controller, which features a layout similar to contemporary game consoles and doesn’t require the use of the Joy-Con controllers at all, but they’ve become almost impossible to find. Major retailers like GameStop and Amazon are sold out, meaning that if the issue isn’t solved by March 3, you’re only left with one option: Playing the Switch in its “portable” configuration. As the problem appears to be related to the Joy-Con not syncing with the console properly, a physical connection between the two should eliminate any issues.

In our own time with the Nintendo Switch thus far, we haven’t experienced any issues with the left Joy-Con disconnecting. We will continue to test the console before its debut and beyond. We will update this story if anything changes.

The Nintendo Switch is scheduled for release on March 3.