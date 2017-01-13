What you need to know about Switch, Nintendo's new go-anywhere console

After months of speculation, following the release of a teaser trailer in October 2016, we finally have some concrete details about the Nintendo Switch. Announced at an event in Tokyo, Japan, tonight Nintendo threw back the curtains and finally gave us a release date and price point. The Nintendo Switch will hit store shelves on March 3, 2017, with a starting price of $300.

The event was jam-packed with developers, who came out and teased their upcoming projects, but the star of the show was the console itself. Pre-orders are already available from Nintendo and a number of retailers, and Nintendo will be letting players get their hands on the Switch on 6 different dates, at 6 different American cities.

But let’s dig into the new details, shall we?

How does the Switch work?

The Nintendo Switch will be a “hybrid” console that can be used at home on a TV, and also as a portable console similar to Nintendo’s Game Boy and DS lines. Players can move the console from its home configuration to its portable one on the fly in a nearly instant operation, hence the name “Switch.”

TV Mode

All of the processing power in the Switch lies within the tablet portion, with an HDMI-connected charging dock, and a pair of Joy-Con controllers that can be removed from the sides of the console. This unique configuration allows the Switch to adopt a number of different form factors for both single and multi-player games.

Nintendo also showed off the Nintendo Switch “Pro” controller during its official unveiling of the system. It’s shaped similarly to the “Pro” controller available on the Wii, but the analog sticks are placed asymmetrically in a similar fashion to the Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

Tabletop Mode

Users who want to play local multiplayer games away from home can then detach the Joy-Con controllers from the sides of the Switch, and turn them sideways to become two discrete “classic” controllers similar Nintendo’s Wii remote. A kickstand on the back of the Switch lets the console stand up on its own, which will allow for players to use a more traditional control scheme if playing alone — without having to touch the system itself.

The right Joy-Con controller features an IR camera which can detect distance and even discern simple hand-gestures, like telling “Scissors” from “Rock” in a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors. The Joy-Con controllers will also feature a “Share” button which will — at launch — allow users to share screenshots with the touch of a button.

Handheld Mode

This mode is essentially a Wii U controller you can take with you anywhere. The Joy-con controllers snap to the sides of the tablet, making the device handheld. It’s about the same size of the Wii U controller too, though a bit less bulky overall.

The Switch’s portable display will pull double-duty as a multi-touch screen, borrowing from the DNA of the Nintendo DS. That was a big part of the design philosophy behind the Switch, according to Nintendo, to build on the legacy of all past consoles.

