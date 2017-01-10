Here’s what we expect to see at the Nintendo Switch Unveiling Event

Nearly three months after the Nintendo Switch was shown for the first time, pertinent launch details on Nintendo’s dual console/handheld are almost here. Nintendo will address the world from Tokyo this Thursday, January 12, at 11 p.m. ET. Following the event, the Switch will be shown to the press at an event in New York January 13. Given the gap between the initial reveal to now, and the now close proximity to the console’s March launch window, speculation on Nintendo’s upcoming machine has intensified in recent weeks.

Based on releases from Nintendo, conventional wisdom, and rumors, the event will focus on the need-to-know aspects of the Switch launch window: system specifications, price, games, and its official release date. The show will be streamed on the Nintendo Switch official site, Twitch, and YouTube. If you are unable to stream the show, updates will also be posted to Twitter throughout the show. An in-depth look at the games shown during the press conference is scheduled as a Nintendo Treehouse event the following day, January 13 at 9:30 a.m. ET on Twitch and YouTube.

Everything we have heard about the Switch up to this point can be found here, but this is what we know, think, and hope for out of this week’s Switch press bonanza.