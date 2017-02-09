Nintendo Switch vs. New 3DS XL vs. Wii U: Spec Comparison

Nintendo’s next video game system is almost here, and for the first time, the legendary company is dipping into both of its markets by delivering a hybrid console/handheld. While the Switch is certainly not intended to compete with the outgoing Wii U, or possibly even the New 3DS XL, these are options you’ll have if you plan to buy a new Nintendo console in 2017.

More: Nintendo’s Switch is one console you can take everywhere — here’s what you need to know

While the Wii U lifecycle will end before its fifth birthday rolls around this year, we think it’s important to put it side-by-side against the Switch to see how Nintendo’s newest systems stacks up against its last home console effort. The 3DS family of systems turns six later this month, and all signs point to it coexisting with the Nintendo Switch, meaning that for portable play, there will be two viable options.

Let’s take a look at the most important features of the three to uncover if the Switch looks to be a step in the right direction for Nintendo.

Specs