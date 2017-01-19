Team Ninja offers ‘Last chance’ to play expanded demo for ‘Nioh’ this weekend

Why it matters to you This free trial is your 'last chance' to try out Nioh before its retail release in February.

If you have yet to try out Team Ninja’s supernatural hack and slash, Nioh, or even if you just want a little more time to do so, this weekend will be your last chance — and quite literally, as that’s what the demo is called: the “Last Chance Trial.” It’s available to download right now and will be playable between January 21 and 22.

Nioh is an upcoming souls-alike for the PlayStation 4 with some interesting changes to the formula. Using levels rather than an open world and a little more grounded in a pseudo-reality, it pits players against humans and supernatural beings alike in early 17th-century Japan. It does borrow heavily from the Dark Souls series though, so fans of it or its contemporaries will no doubt find a lot to like.

To see if that theory holds true though, Team Ninja is once again giving you the chance to try the game’s demo out for free. Polygon reports that it will be an expanded version of the demo shown off at the PlayStation Experience 2016, and the best players out there will be able to secure some in-game items for the final game’s release, if they are capable of completing certain missions.

More: Here’s every current and upcoming game you’ll want to play in 4K HDR on the PS4 Pro

You can earn yourself the Ogress Headgear for completing the demo’s main mission, while finishing the Twilight Mission will unlock the Mark of the Conqueror and Mark of the Strong. Those were previously made available during the 2016 alpha and beta testing phases of the game’s development.

Although available to pre-load now, the trial will become available to play at 12 a.m. PT on January 21 and will cease being playable as of 9 p.m. PT on January 22.

While that isn’t the longest demo we’ve ever seen a developer put out there, you won’t have long to wait to play the real thing. Nioh is set to launch exclusively on the PS4 on February 7.