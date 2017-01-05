Nyko’s new lineup of accessories focus on VR, convenience, and storage space

Video game accessory manufacturer Nyko revealed a new line of accessories across multiple platforms at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show, where it is holding hands-on demos of the products until the show wraps up on Saturday.

Nyko’s accessories were made with emerging technologies in our mind. Chris Arbogast, Nyko’s head of sales and marketing, says, “This year’s product lineup combines Nyko’s history and established legacy with our vision for the future of VR and gaming technology.” Nyko has been a leading third-party video game accessory manufacturer since 1996, known for creating products that closely resemble the look and feel of their first-party counterparts.

“We’re not only expanding our line of innovative VR accessories with new charging, storage, and controller solutions for PSVR, and HTC Vive, but we’re also updating some of our most valued products for the new generation of consoles,” Arbogast said.

Here is the full breakdown of each of the seven products unveiled on the show floor, starting with the four VR products.

Charge Block for PlayStation VR

Provides a convenient dock and charge station for PlayStation Move Motion controllers. Supporting standard outlet and USB charging, the Charge Block can connect to other Nyko Charge Blocks to create a universal charging system. The PSVR Motion controller dock will be available later in 2017 for $20.

Charge Link for PSVR

A 10-foot, ‘Y’-shaped branching cable purposed for concurrent charging of two PSVR controllers. The Micro USB controller can be used on any device with a Micro USB input and will be available later this year for $15.

Charge Base for HTC Vive

Serves as a charging dock for HTC Vive wireless controllers and comes equipped with Nyko’s dongle-charging technology, which displays the charge status of the controllers with LED lights. The Vive Charge Base supports AC charging and will launch later this year for $30.

VR Halo for HTC Vive

Ensures that your Vive controllers will be free of dust and the effects of general daily use with its “padded slip-on cover.” The cover retains access to all vital controller functions, allowing gamers to play while protecting their controllers. The VR Halo will launch later this year for $10.