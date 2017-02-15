Oculus Rift: Common problems and how to fix them

The Oculus Rift is an easy-to-use, virtual reality option with an exciting lineup of games, offering a diverse mix of gameplay experiences that make the case for VR being more than a mere fad. With the addition of its Oculus Touch controllers, the line between reality and video games has only grown blurrier, and more and more “traditional” developers — Insomniac Games, Slightly Mad Studios, Crytek, etc. — have shipped games for the platform.

Though it’s an easy process to get your Rift up and running on a compatible PC, users who have already purchased the Rift have experienced a number of technical challenges while using the headset, including black screens, random disconnects, and various tracking issues. We’ve compiled these problems below, and explained the best things you can do to solve them.

