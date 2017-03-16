Scenes of ‘sexual violence’ get ‘Outlast 2’ banned in Australia

Why it matters to you Australian fans hoping to play Outlast 2 won't be able to do so unless controversial scenes are cut.

Outlast 2, the sequel to one of this generation’s most terrifying horror games, finally releases next month across consoles and PC, but Australian fans evidently won’t be able to play it. The game has been refused a rating classification in the country, banning it from sale.

The game was refused a rating classification by the Australian ratings board because, as Kotaku Australia learned, of several instances of “sexual violence” that take place when protagonist Blake is hallucinating — including a scene where he is implied to be raped by a monster of some kind.

“Although much of the contact between the creature and Blake is obscured, by it taking place below the screen, the sexualized surroundings and aggressive behavior of the creature suggest that it is an assault which is sexual in nature,” the ratings board said in a statement to Kotaku. “The Board is of the opinion that this, combined with Blake’s objections and distress, constitutes a depiction of implied sexual violence.”

More: Survival horror sequel ‘Outlast 2’ will terrify series fans in April

The original Outlast wasn’t banned in Australia, but a number of other popular releases, including the first-person shooter Syndicate and Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number, were banned for high levels of violence and an implied rape scene, respectively. 2014’s South Park: The Stick of Truth was originally banned in Australia, as well, due to graphic sexual scenes that fit in line with what is seen on the television show, but these were later censored, replacing the scenes themselves with an explanation from the game’s creators as to why they weren’t included.

Though you won’t be able to play the full version of Outlast 2 in Australia, you can still check out the demo. It passed the classifications board with an “R18+” rating for its high level of violence and gore.

Outlast 2 is out in other regions for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on April 25. A physical version containing the original game, its DLC, and the sequel will also be available on consoles.