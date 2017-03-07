Survival horror sequel ‘Outlast 2’ will terrify series fans in April

Why it matters to you As if the original Outlast wasn't terrifying enough, the sequel promises to up the ante in terms of first-person scares.

Indie developer Red Barrels announced that its survival horror sequel Outlast 2 will launch digitally for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms via Steam in April.

Red Barrels additionally revealed that it has entered a partnership with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment to produce a series compilation at retail, which includes the original Outlast and its Whistleblower DLC chapter alongside the full version of Outlast 2.

More: Adult diaper built for ‘Outlast’ gamers — yes, this is really a thing

Originally released in 2013, Outlast is a first-person horror game that puts players in control of a photojournalist investigating an abandoned psychiatric hospital. The plot soon takes a turn for the horrific when the hospital is revealed to be occupied by cannibalistic “variants,” who are patients that have been subjected to mind-altering experiments.

A prequel to Outlast‘s storyline launched in 2014 in the form of the DLC expansion Whistleblower. The expansion fleshes out the narrative featured in Outlast while dropping hints regarding an upcoming sequel.

More: Real-life ‘Resident Evil 7’ escape room located in London will leave you in tears

Nearly two years after the launch of Whistleblower, fans will finally see a continuation of Outlast‘s storyline when Outlast 2 premieres digitally on April 28. A multiplatform retail version launching the same day, Outlast Trinity, will bundle the upcoming Outlast 2 with its predecessor and the Whistleblower DLC, making it an ideal entry point for series newcomers.

“We’ve been lucky to have such an amazing fan base, and none of this would have been possible without their support,” said Red Barrels co-founder Philippe Morin. “Ever since we released Outlast in 2013, a physical version has been one of the top requests, so we’re obviously thrilled to finally give people the entire series in one bundle of terror.”

“Red Barrels has made a name for itself in the survival horror genre with the original Outlast game,” added Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment Senior Vice President of Sales Kevin Kebodeaux. “We look forward to working closely with this great group of developers to bring Outlast Trinity to gamers around the world.”