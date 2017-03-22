How to make the most of Orisa, the newest tank in 'Overwatch'

Blizzard’s class-based shooter, Overwatch started out as a runaway hit, pulling in more than 7 million players in its first two weeks, and grown into a massive cross-media cultural phenomena sub-culture, complete with cosplay, comics, and a thriving erotica scene. What makes Overwatch so compelling? As you might expect from a developer like Blizzard, it’s a well-made shooter, and its 24 unique characters give every type of player a fun way to play, whether they prefer to rush headlong into enemies, snipe them from afar, or keep allies alive. Moreover, it’s surprisingly accessible, with mechanics that are easy to grasp, but difficult to master.

Although Overwatch is relatively simple compared to other team-based games like Dota, newcomers may still find there is a lot to take in. For those who want to jump in but would prefer not to sink before learning to swim, here is our introductory guide, with explanations for the various characters and tips for improving your game.

Character Class: Offense

Characters in this category excel at taking objectives, picking off enemies and weaving through their defenses. Offensive characters tend to have movement abilities, allowing them to get to their targets quickly, and will usually be the primary damage-dealers on the team. However, these characters also have low health; players will need to maneuver properly, flanking enemies and avoiding fire, or they will quickly end up dead.