‘Overwatch’ gets its third holiday event next week, ‘Year of the Rooster’

Overwatch has already seen two very successful holiday events since its launch last May — one focusing on Halloween and the other on Christmas, in both cases with special skins, modes, and map changes — and it looks like Blizzard won’t be waiting too much longer to introduce its next event. The “Year of the Rooster” event, celebrating the Chinese New Year, will begin next week.

On the official South Korean Overwatch Twitter page, a short video was posted showing the character D.Va wearing a pink, blue, and white dress with her classic eSports icon as a little tiara on her head. Her mech has been similarly tricked out, with a red color scheme that appears to be a reference to 2017 being the Chinese Zodiac year of the Rooster. Gold lace surrounds the top half of the mech — it almost looks too beautiful to destroy in a game of Control.

Mei, who served as the mascot for “Mei’s Snowball Fight” in the Christmas event, will also receive a special skin. Her hair is tied back in a bun, and her outfit is a warm mix of reds and golds.

If the last two holiday events are any indication, we’ll likely see a special mode introduced for “Year of the Rooster.” As Mei already starred in her own event just last month, we expect D.Va to be the star of the show this time around. Given her background as a professional gamer, it would be great to see a Starcraft II-inspired event, possibly offering a real-time strategy twist on the Overwatch formula.

What’s we’d really like to see, however, are Chinese Zodiac-inspired skins for all the characters. With her ridiculous speed, Tracer could get a horse skin, while Hanzo and Genji are both prime candidates for a dragon variant. Winston, of course, should receive a goat skin, because he’s the greatest of all time.

“Year of the Rooster” kicks off on January 24.