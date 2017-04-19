‘Persona 5’ confidants and romance guide: Here’s who to hang with

Persona 5 can overwhelm you with options, especially when it comes to whom to spend your time hanging out with. Which confidants are the most important? Which provide the best benefits in a palace? What about in the real world? Should you link up with party members first? Are the doctor’s discounts more beneficial than Sojiro’s coffee? Most importantly, who can you romance?

Here’s everything you need to know about confidants in Persona 5.

How confidants work

The confidants system in Persona 5 is more complex than it was in past Persona games, so even series vets may need some pointers.

Confidants are the friends, acquaintances, and contacts you can choose to spend time with around Tokyo. As you put in hours with them, your “bond” increases, providing a wide range of benefits.

Improving your relationships with other characters isn’t just a simple matter of responding to their texts or seeking them out on the map, though. Several factors can affect how quickly your bonds with confidants increase, which you can track based on the number of musical notes that pop out of their heads during interactions (three notes is optimal).