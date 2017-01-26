Obsidian announces ‘Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire’; needs crowdfunding help

Why it matters to you Pillars of Eternity was a near-universal success story and it looks like we won't have to wait as long for its followup.

Obsidian Entertainment announced Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire, the followup to its immensely successful 2015 role-playing game Pillars of Eternity. The announcement came on Obsidian’s website, noting that it will be the studio’s first sequel in its 13- year history. You can watch the lengthy announcement trailer above.

Like the original, Obsidian is seeking your help to make the game possible via crowdfunding. However, in an interesting move, Obsidian has chosen to use Fig instead of Kickstarter. The lesser-known Fig is a crowdfunding platform exclusively for video games. Notable upcoming games like Psychonauts 2 and Wasteland 3 have reached their goals on Fig and now Pillars of Eternity 2 will take its turn.

Obsidian’s goal is set at $1.1 million and that number is likely to be reached and surpassed rather quickly. As of publication, more than $300,000 has already been contributed by roughly 3,000 backers. When Pillars of Eternity was on Kickstarter in 2012, it garnered $4 million. At the time, that was the most for a video game crowdfunding campaign. That mark has since been shattered by numerous games, including the$141 million-plus raised for Star Citizen.

Here is the setup for Pillars of Eternity 2, according to the game’s Fig page:

“Eothas has returned. The god of light and rebirth was thought dead, but he now inhabits the stone titan that sat buried under your keep, Caed Nua, for millennia. Ripping his way out of the ground, he destroyed your stronghold and left you at the brink of death. To save your soul, you must track down the wayward god and demand answers — answers which could throw mortals and the gods themselves into chaos.”

The world of Deadfire will always keep moving, even as you are off on quests. The first game’s narrative was partially altered by your choices. Obsidian plans on deepening this mechanic in the sequel. Deadfire will bring back some favorite characters from the original, include a dynamic weather system, and a plethora of islands to explore by way of sea travel.

As long as the crowdfunding campaign continues to go well, Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire is expected to release on PC in early 2018. If you pledge at least $29 to the campaign, you will receive a digital copy of the game upon release.