An ambitious Planet Coaster player has turned the Death Star into a killer roller coaster

Why it matters to you Planet Coaster users are known for their creativity and ingenuity, but this creation has gone above and beyond -- and you can download it for yourself.

The Planet Coaster community is no stranger to wild and extravagant designs. Users have created everything from pitch-perfect recreations of famous real-world roller coasters to massive post-apocalyptic theme parks inspired by the Fallout series. But one user has gone a step further and re-created one of the most famous movie sequences in film history — the Death Star trench run.

The ride starts out inside a rebel carrier, where you pass through hangars filled with iconic Star Wars ships, like the Millennium Falcon, and oddly enough, a snowspeeder. The ride kicks off with a jump to lightspeed, followed by a flight through an asteroid field and a pitched battle between an X-Wing squadron and a handful of TIE fighters.

More: Rollercoaster Tycoon 3 developer sues Atari for $2 million in alleged unpaid royalties

From start to finish, the ride is richly detailed, featuring film-accurate props and backgrounds, culminating in a tense cork-screwing ride through the Death Star trenches before a leap back to light speed. The ride itself borrows from the best parts of Disneyland’s Star Tours and Space Mountain to create an unforgettable digital roller coaster experience.

Who is the architect of this impressive feat of digital engineering? According to Kotaku, a Steam user by the name of Chuck Maurice. He’s also created two other roller coaster and theme park experiences for Planet Coaster, both of which are just as lovingly detailed as the Star Wars ride.

More: Star Wars: Episode VIII finally has a title, but who exactly is ‘The Last Jedi’?

Maurice’s first two outings, a Mount Everest expedition, and a still-in-progress recreation of a lost temple inspired by the Indiana Jones films, feature similarly detailed environments and impressive engineering.

It’s not the first time an ambitious Planet Coaster user has brought Star Wars into a digital theme park, but it’s certainly one of the most impressive examples. If you have Planet Coaster, you can download the ride right from the Steam Workshop.