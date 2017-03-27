PlayStation 4 Pro Media Player app update adds 4K video playback support

Why it matters to you The PlayStation 4 Pro is now one step closer to becoming an all-in-one solution for media playback. Players will be able to enjoy 4K video after installing this week's Media Player update.

Sony has issued an update for the PlayStation 4 Pro’s Media Player app that enables 4K video playback for files stored on a USB device or media server, upping the console’s capabilities for players who own 4K-capable TVs or monitors.

This week’s update also introduces support for 4K VR video content, though players will need both a PlayStation VR headset and a PlayStation 4 Pro console in order to experience 360degree 4K footage.

In addition to playing hundreds of compatible PS4 titles, the PlayStation 4 Pro is a capable media playback device that supports a range of streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Instant Video. The console also supports video and audio files loaded from external USB storage devices and local media servers, making it an ideal fit for home theater setups.

While PlayStation 4 consoles are still locked to a maximum media resolution of 1080p, PlayStation 4 Pro units are now capable of 4K video playback thanks to this week’s Media Player update. Sony notes, however, that players will need a 4K compatible TV in order to see 4K videos at their full resolution.

Sony also said USB devices that have been formatted for expanded PlayStation 4 storage will not be able to save and play videos. If you’re planning on connecting a USB hard drive to your PlayStation 4, think carefully about whether you want to use the device for media playback or for storing downloaded games, apps, and saves, as changing the device’s intended purpose requires a reformat.

PlayStation VR owners will also get a boost in video playback resolution after installing this week’s Media Player update.

“For those of you that own PlayStation VR in addition to PS4 Pro, Media Player will also update to support playback of 4K VR video content,” Sony said. “PS VR’s display resolution is 1920 x RGB x 1080, so 4K VR videos will be displayed in a higher image quality compared to HD VR videos. Capture stunning 360 degree 4K footage, and then immerse yourself in that footage in VR at home — just as if you’re right back in the scene you shot.”

The PlayStation 4 Pro’s Media Player update begins rolling out Monday night, and players will be prompted to install a patch once it’s available via the PlayStation Network.